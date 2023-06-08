Hopewell nabs seed funding for lipid nanoparticle delivery

Credit: Shutterstock/C&EN

Massachusetts-based Hopewell Therapeutics closed $25 million in seed funding on June 7. The start-up aims to design lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) for delivering nucleic acid cargos to treat lung diseases.

LNPs had a breakout role delivering the cargo in messenger RNA–based COVID-19 vaccines. But Hopewell CEO Louis Brenner says the firm’s founding scientist has been in the business a lot longer, and the “science has been maturing in academia and going into the company for more than a decade.”

Hopewell’s founder and chief technological officer, Tufts University’s Qiaobing Xu, got his start in LNPs when he was a postdoctoral researcher under biochemist Robert Langer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the late 2000s. Recently, Xu’s team at Tufts devised LNPs that can ferry nucleic acid payloads to the lungs and brain in mice, discoveries that are foundational to Hopewell’s platform.

Research veterans agree that although the field has come a long way, more work is needed to sharpen LNPs’ effectiveness as tissue- and cell-specific carriers. Scientists still don’t fully understand why tweaking the LNPs’ charge, head or tail groups, or chemistry cause them to accumulate in certain organs, says Cecilia Leal, a materials scientist at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, so researchers should solve these fundamental questions in parallel. Any design rules that scientists have for LNPs are more empirical than universal, she says.