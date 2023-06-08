Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Drug Delivery

Hopewell nabs seed funding for lipid nanoparticle delivery

Despite widespread industry interest, kinks in the delivery technology remain

by Shi En Kim
June 8, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 

An electron microscopy photo of a cluster of spherical lipid nanoparticles that are about 100 nm in diameter. The lipid nanoparticles contain an anticancer drug.
Credit: Shutterstock/C&EN
Spherical lipid nanoparticles, such as those in this electron microscopy image, are gaining traction as drug delivery vehicles.

Massachusetts-based Hopewell Therapeutics closed $25 million in seed funding on June 7. The start-up aims to design lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) for delivering nucleic acid cargos to treat lung diseases.

LNPs had a breakout role delivering the cargo in messenger RNA–based COVID-19 vaccines. But Hopewell CEO Louis Brenner says the firm’s founding scientist has been in the business a lot longer, and the “science has been maturing in academia and going into the company for more than a decade.”

Hopewell’s founder and chief technological officer, Tufts University’s Qiaobing Xu, got his start in LNPs when he was a postdoctoral researcher under biochemist Robert Langer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the late 2000s. Recently, Xu’s team at Tufts devised LNPs that can ferry nucleic acid payloads to the lungs and brain in mice, discoveries that are foundational to Hopewell’s platform.

Research veterans agree that although the field has come a long way, more work is needed to sharpen LNPs’ effectiveness as tissue- and cell-specific carriers. Scientists still don’t fully understand why tweaking the LNPs’ charge, head or tail groups, or chemistry cause them to accumulate in certain organs, says Cecilia Leal, a materials scientist at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, so researchers should solve these fundamental questions in parallel. Any design rules that scientists have for LNPs are more empirical than universal, she says.

Another open question is whether LNPs for nonvaccine applications can avoid triggering an immunogenic response, says Gaurav Sahay of Oregon State University.Outside the liver, LNPs still cannot target specific tissues without some spillover to other areas in the body, adds biochemist Pieter Cullis of the University of British Columbia. He suspects the solution is to incorporate additional safeguards in the cargo itself so it activates only when it is in the right location. To have just the LNP doing the hard work of achieving tissue selectivity—“it’s a very difficult proposition,” he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Verve pauses gene therapy trial, switches delivery agent
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Without these lipid shells, there would be no mRNA vaccines for COVID-19
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Can mRNA disrupt the drug industry?
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE