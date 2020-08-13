Mantra raises $25 million for exosome-based drug delivery

Mantra Bio, a San Francisco–based start-up quietly founded in 2016, has raised $25 million in series A financing to develop exosome-based therapies. Exosomes are lipid vesicles, released from cells, that usually contain RNA or proteins. Mantra is one of a number of start-ups looking to hijack exosomes for drug delivery. The firm specializes in discovering and engineering exosomes that can target specific cells or tissues in the body.
