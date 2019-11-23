Novo, Dicerna to develop liver disease drugs

Novo Nordisk will pay Dicerna Pharmaceuticals $225 million, which includes up-front fees and an equity investment, as part of a broad collaboration to develop RNAi-based therapies targeting liver-related diseases. Dicerna’s technology platform hinges on using a substrate for an enzyme called Dicer to deliver a drug into cells, where it can turn off a specific gene. The companies will work on more than 30 liver cell targets, including ones implicated in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and obesity.
