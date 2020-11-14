Novo Nordisk to buy drug delivery firm Emisphere

Novo Nordisk will pay $1.8 billion to acquire Emisphere Technology, a US firm with technology for creating oral versions of biologic drugs that otherwise would have to be injected. Novo licenses the technology to formulate semaglutide, a diabetes drug it sells as Rybelsus. Emisphere’s technology is based on carriers, such as salcaprozate sodium, that enhance absorption of both small and large molecules.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter