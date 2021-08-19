Philip Morris adds to pharma unit with acquisition of inhaled-drug firm OtiTopic

Philip Morris International continues its push into drug delivery with the acquisition of OtiTopic, a Los Angeles–based specialist in inhaled drugs. OtiTopic has an inhalable acetylsalicylic acid treatment called Asprihale in late-stage trials for myocardial infarction. Philip Morris recently announced deals to buy the drug delivery firms Fertin Pharma and Vectura Group for a combined $2 billion. The cigarette company says the acquisitions are part of its Beyond Nicotine diversification strategy.
