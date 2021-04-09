Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Drug Delivery

Reactions

April 9, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 

Letters to the editor

Lipid shells

In the recent article “Without These Lipid Shells, There Would Be No mRNA Vaccines for COVID-19,” Giuseppe Ciaramella, head of infectious diseases at Moderna from 2014 to 2018, refers to lipid nanoparticles as the “unsung hero of the whole thing” (C&EN, March 8, 2021, page 16). Readers may wish to be reminded of earlier heroes concerned with the seminal discovery of liposomes by Alec Bangham in the 1960s at the Babraham Institute and their immediate use as a model for the study of cell membrane biophysics. It was followed in the early ’70s by initial work in animals and humans by one of us with the demonstration that liposomes (originally called Banghasomes) could serve as a carrier system for the delivery of drugs and vaccines in therapeutic and preventive medicine. This led to the general adoption of liposomes in applications that included the treatment of lysosomal storage diseases, cancer and antimicrobial chemotherapy, the treatment of diabetes, conventional and genetic vaccines, and small interfering RNA therapies. Without the discovery of the liposome itself by Bangham, there would not be lipid nanoparticles, nor would there be millions of lives saved, as your magazine article reminds us.

Sir Brian Heap (Cambridge, England) and Gregory Gregoriadis (London)

Kudos to staff writer Ryan Cross for writing an excellent, educational article, titled “Powerful Packaging: Without These Lipid Shells, There Would Be No mRNA Vaccines for COVID-19.” Many contemporary chemists who have reached retirement age (like me) probably did not study molecular biology, beyond perhaps an introductory biochemistry course. The accompanying artwork found in this article was educationally superb!

I commend Editor in Chief Bibiana Campos Seijo and other C&EN staff for continuing to publish timely articles over the past year related to the science that underlies our understanding of the root cause and potential remedies of this virus. These articles enable American Chemical Society members to more effectively articulate to the nonscientific community why the COVID-19 vaccine is important. This is certainly important in light of this anti-intellectual social-political climate that we find ourselves in.

Paul R. Loconto
Okemos, Michigan

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Happy New Year!
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Re: Nano drug delivery
Those Darn Cell Phones
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE