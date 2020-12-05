Spotlight Therapeutics raises $30 million in vivo CRISPR gene editing

Spotlight Therapeutics has raised $30 million in series A financing to develop CRISPR gene-editing therapies for genetic blood diseases and cancer. Spotlight attaches antibodies, cell-penetrating peptides, or ligands to a CRISPR ribonucleoprotein—a guide RNA paired with a nuclease like Cas9—to shuttle the gene-editing system to particular cells in the body. Other CRISPR firms rely on lipid nanoparticles or viral vectors for delivery. The start-up was quietly cofounded in 2018 by gene-editing scientists Alex Marson, Jacob Corn, and Patrick Hsu.
