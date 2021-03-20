Takeda signs LNP deal with Genevant worth up to $600 million

Takeda Pharmaceutical has signed a deal to license lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) from Genevant Sciences for delivering nucleic acid therapies. Many existing LNPs, used to deliver RNA-based drugs, target liver cells called hepatocytes. Genevant has made LNPs that target different liver cells called hepatic stellate cells, which are implicated in liver fibrosis. Genevant will earn up to $600 million in up-front and milestone payments from Takeda, plus royalties on commercial drugs using its LNPs.
