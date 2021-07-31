Advertisement

Drug Development

AbbVie and Calico extend collaboration with $1 billion

by Ryan Cross
July 31, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 28
AbbVie and Calico Life Sciences—a biotech firm focused on age-related diseases and funded by Alphabet, Google’s parent company—will extend their research partnership a second time. The two firms, which began collaborating in 2014, have advanced three immuno-oncology and neurodegeneration programs to clinical trials. More than 20 early-stage programs are in the works. Each firm will commit an additional $500 million to the effort, and Calico will helm research and early development until 2025.

