AbbVie and Capsida expand genetic medicine collaboration, target eye diseases

AbbVie and Capsida Biotherapeutics will collaborate to develop three genetic medicine programs for eye diseases, building on a partnership announced in 2021 to develop gene therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disease targets. Capsida will get $70 million as part of the deal and may earn up to $595 million in option fees and R&D milestones. In January, Capsida announced a gene therapy collaboration with the Eli Lilly and Company subsidiary Prevail Therapeutics.
