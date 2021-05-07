Adcentrx and Adcendo score millions in funding for antibody-drug conjugate work

Two biotech companies have each raised tens of millions in series A funding to develop antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). San Diego–based Adcentrx Therapeutics will receive $50 million for cancer-fighting ADCs that use what company founder Hui Li calls a proprietary conjugation platform. Copenhagen-based Adcendo will receive $62 million to advance its ADCs, including one that targets a novel cancer marker—a collagen-scavenging protein called uPARAP/Endo180.
