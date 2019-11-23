Allergan taps spherical nucleic acid technology for hair loss

Allergan Pharmaceuticals is paying Exicure $25 million to develop new hair-loss treatments using Exicure’s spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. SNAs are nanoparticles with an array of oligonucleotides attached to the surface that can be absorbed through the skin. The companies are collaborating on two programs, and Exicure could earn up to $362.5 million in developmental, regulatory, and commercial milestones for each program.
