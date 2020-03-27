AlloVir and Baylor to make donor-derived T cell therapies that target coronaviruses

C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support our journalism, become a member of ACS or sign up for C&EN's weekly newsletter.
The cell therapy company AlloVir and Baylor College of Medicine will expand their partnership to make cell therapies for people infected with or at high risk of infection from the novel coronavirus. The team plans to isolate T cells from the blood of people who recovered from COVID-19, the resulting disease. It will grow more of the T cells that attack the virus and keep them on hand for an allogeneic—also called off-the-shelf—cell therapy. The team tested a similar approach for preventing or treating other viral infections.
