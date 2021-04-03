Amgen to acquire Rodeo Therapeutics

Amgen will acquire Rodeo Therapeutics for $55 million plus milestone payments worth up to $666 million. Rodeo’s lead compound is a small-molecule inhibitor of the prostaglandin-degrading enzyme 15-prostaglandin dehydrogenase (15-PGDH). Amgen says the compound could treat several diseases, including inflammatory conditions. Researchers have found that inhibiting 15-PGDH in animals promotes tissue repair, protects against colitis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and helps rebuild blood stem cell populations after bone marrow transplantation.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter