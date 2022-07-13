Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Drug Development

Another monoclonal antibody for Alzheimer’s to get FDA review

Some scientists aren’t hopeful that lecanemab, following in the footsteps of its unsuccessful predecessor, will shake things up

by Shi En Kim
July 13, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 

Schematic of plaques (brown) and tau fibrils (blue) in the brains of people with Alzheimer's disease.
Credit: National Institutes of Health
Biogen and Eisai's lecanemab is intended to treat Alzheimer's disease by clearing amyloid plaques (brown) in the brain.

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review to lecanemab, an antibody intended to treat Alzheimer’s disease by dissolving amyloid plaques in the brain. Lecanemab marks another attempt by Eisai and Biogen to demonstrate that plaque-busting antibodies are a viable therapy for early-stage Alzheimer’s, despite many researchers saying otherwise.

Priority review means the FDA will act on the firm’s approval application within 6 months instead of 10. Lecanemab’s path to the agency’s door mirrors that of aducanumab, another monoclonal antibody from Eisai and Biogen. Aducanumab generated controversy when the FDA greenlighted it even though clinical trials showed that its cognitive benefits were marginal. Ultimately, Biogen stopped marketing the drug when the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services refused to cover it for people with Alzheimer’s outside clinical trial settings.

While aducanumab requires incremental dosage for the first few months to avoid side effects like brain swelling and bleeding, lecanemab can be started immediately at the highest dose, says Michael Irizarry, Eisai’s vice president of clinical research. “We hope that that would allow faster action in terms of targeting amyloid and potentially, clinical effects,” he says. Lecanemab is currently in Phase 3 trials.

In the meantime, neuroscientists aren’t holding their breath. “None of the monoclonal antibodies have shown efficacy in the past,” says Lon Schneider, a neuroscientist at the University of Southern California. This is because removing plaque in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s has not translated into improvement in their conditions. Schneider expects the latest plaque-clearing candidate will be no different.

Whether eliminating amyloid can treat Alzheimer’s effectively is a matter of timing, says Rudolph E. Tanzi, a neuroscientist at Harvard University. Amyloid accumulation can begin decades before the symptoms of Alzheimer’s manifest, so Tanzi thinks plaque-targeting treatment should start in these earliest stages; by the time cognitive decline kicks in, it’s too late.

Targeting amyloid in a person who already has symptoms of Alzheimer’s is akin to treating someone who needs a coronary bypass with a mere cholesterol drug, he says. “In a perfect world,” Tanzi adds, patients would start taking antibodies preventively when the first plaques might form. But since antibodies can cost tens of thousands of dollars annually, using them preemptively isn’t practical or affordable.

Instead, Tanzi thinks cheaper, repurposed small-molecule drugs are the future. And despite the controversy, the pursuit of antibodies by Eisai and Biogen may clear the way for such chemical compounds to obtain approval down the line, Tanzi says. “The silver lining … is that it opens the door for cheaper, safer drugs that can achieve the same goal of lowering amyloid,” he says. Tanzi and a company he advises, AZTherapies, are screening for drug candidates to pick up where antibodies will leave off.

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on July 14, 2022, to correct the spelling of lecanemab in the image caption. It was originally written as "lecanumab". It was also corrected to indicate that the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, not Medicaid, is the agency that refused to cover the drug aducanumab in people with Alzheimer's outside clinical trial settings.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Alzheimer’s drug donanemab slows cognitive decline, study confirms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA green-lights lecanemab to treat Alzheimer’s disease
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A controversial Alzheimer’s drug faces an uncertain future
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE