Antheia raises $73 million for drugs from reprogrammed yeast

Antheia, a synthetic biology company cofounded and led by Stanford University bioengineer Christina Smolke, has raised $73 million in series B financing. The start-up is based on Smolke’s synthetic biology techniques for reprogramming yeast cells to produce complex molecules through fermentation rather than isolating them from plants. Her Stanford lab has engineered yeast to create drugs for cancer, neuromuscular disease, and pain. Antheia will initially focus on making drugs for cough, depression, opioid addiction, and pain.
