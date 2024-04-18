Arvinas partners with Novartis for prostate cancer drugs

Novartis has agreed to license Arvinas’s protein-degradation prostate cancer drug ARV-766. This clinical-stage candidate targets mutated androgen receptors that are thought to confer resistance to cancer drugs. Arvinas has also sold to Novartis its preclinical program that targets AR-V7, a variant androgen receptor that may also allow cancer cells to evade existing treatments. Arvinas will receive an up-front payment of $150 million, with the potential for $1 billion in milestone and royalty payments.
