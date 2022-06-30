Astellas to pay Sutro $90 million for ADCs for cold tumors

Astellas Pharma and the cancer therapy company Sutro Biopharma have formed a partnership to advance immunostimulatory antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). They aim to use the ADCs to treat cold tumors, which are tumors that are unlikely to bring about a strong immune response. Sutro will get $90 million to develop ADCs for three biological targets and up to $422.5 million in milestones for each. Astellas will be responsible for clinical development.
