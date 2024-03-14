Bayer partners with BridgeBio for cardiomyopathy drug

BridgeBio Pharma has granted Bayer exclusive license in Europe to commercialize acoramidis, its drug for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy. BridgeBio will receive up to $310 million in up-front and milestone payments, along with royalties. The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to complete its review of acoramidis by December, and the European Medicines Agency may approve it in 2025. Transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy ATTR-CM is a condition in which a protein called transthyretin accumulates in the heart and can lead to heart failure.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter