Boehringer acquires Northern Biologics, collaborates with CDR-Life

The German drug maker Boehringer Ingelheim has acquired Northern Biologics, a Canadian developer of antibodies targeting the tumor microenvironment, for an undisclosed sum. One of Northern’s two experimental antibodies inhibits a key protein in the microenvironment, causing a tumor to become susceptible to immune system attack. Separately, Boehringer will collaborate with the Swiss firm CDR-Life on developing antibody fragment therapies that treat geographic atrophy, a retinal disease.
