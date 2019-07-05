Boehringer licenses Yuhan’s NASH drug

Boehringer Ingelheim will pay South Korea’s Yuhan $40 million to jointly develop a treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and related liver diseases. Companies are developing numerous therapies to treat NASH, a serious liver disorder marked by fat accumulation, inflammation, and scarring. While most treatments in development address one of those three traits, Yuhan’s molecule, a dual agonist of GLP-1 and FGF21, aims to address both inflammation and scarring.
