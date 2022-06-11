Breast cancer drug Enhertu shows impressive results

Enhertu, a drug for people with HER2-low metastatic breast cancer, showed positive results in a Phase 3 trial. The antibody-drug conjugate, a joint effort of AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 50% compared with chemotherapy. Shanu Modi, the trial’s principal investigator, said in a press release that this is the first demonstration of HER2-directed therapy providing “a survival benefit” to people with low HER2 expression.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter