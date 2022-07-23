CAMP4 rakes in $100 million to target regulatory RNA

The Cambridge, Massachusetts–based biotech firm CAMP4 has raised $100 million in series B funding—a year after netting $45 million in a series A round. The company is developing therapeutics that target regulatory RNA for upregulating gene expression and has an initial focus on treating liver and neurological diseases. Its lead candidate is for Dravet syndrome, a rare genetic epilepsy in infants. It will enter clinical trials mid-2023.
