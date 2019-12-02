C&EN’s Year in Pharma 2019

Credit: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters/Newscom (Gottlieb); Ron Sachs/Cnp/Admedia/Sipa/Newscom (Sharpless); Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Newscom (Hahn)

Vaping deaths. Drug shortages. Contaminated medicines. Opioids.

These are some of the biggest issues that the US Food and Drug Administration has dealt with in 2019, a year that saw one commissioner resign, one acting commissioner reassigned, and a new head nominated.

Stephen M. Hahn is expected to be confirmed as the FDA’s new commissioner in the next few weeks. In addition to these public health issues, he will have to deal with a pharmaceutical and biotech industry that wants fewer barriers to getting drugs to market and a public fed up with high drug prices. Hahn would be the fifth person to lead the agency since President Donald J. Trump took office in 2017.

Hahn would replace Scott Gottlieb, who took office in May 2017 and resigned roughly 2 years later. Gottlieb was known for his strong public and personal stances on issues like smoking and opioids. He sang the praises of e-cigarettes as a way to prevent cigarette-related illnesses but later backtracked on his support as large numbers of teens and young adults started vaping and getting sick. Gottlieb proposed reexamining the efficacy of opioid painkillers as a first step toward potentially changing the way they are regulated and even pulling some off shelves.

Between Gottlieb and Hahn was Norman E. “Ned” Sharpless, who spent approximately 7 months as acting head while Trump considered a replacement. Sharpless followed suit on Gottlieb’s efforts to regulate the vaping industry, proposing guidance that would end flavored e-cigarettes and suggesting that several chemicals found in the devices be added to a list of harmful chemicals in tobacco products. Brett Giroir served briefly as interim commissioner after Hahn was nominated and Sharpless was reassigned to the National Cancer Institute.

It’s not clear if Hahn, who Trump nominated at the last possible legal minute, will also follow in Gottlieb’s footsteps or forge an entirely different path.

His nomination was generally met with accolades.

“He seems to understand what his responsibility is, what his challenge is, and I think people are willing to give him the benefit of the doubt,” says Bernard Munos, who spoke to C&EN before the confirmation hearings. Munos is a senior fellow at FasterCures, a think tank trying to bring drugs to market more quickly.

The revolving door at the top of the agency might look troublesome, Munos says, but the agency’s day-to-day work will likely not change, at least as it relates to drug approvals.

“It used to be seen, back 15 years ago, as an impediment to innovation. Today, it’s widely recognized as a catalyst for innovation,” Munos says about the FDA.

Hahn is a radiation oncologist and in that role has been part of dozens of studies testing the efficacy of various cancer treatments. He also has leadership and crisis experience: he steered the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center out of financial and legal trouble, and while he was at the University of Pennsylvania, he took responsibility for shoddy treatment of veterans with cancer.

The commissioner’s office has seen a lot of turnover since Trump took office. Depending on Trump’s reelection success, Hahn may not have a lot of time to realize his agenda, no matter how ambitious it might be.