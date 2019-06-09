Cambrex opens new labs in Karlskoga

Cambrex has completed construction of a 600 m2 facility at its Karlskoga, Sweden, site that incorporates process technology, quality control, and analytical development laboratories. The process technology section will accommodate R&D and production teams working together on scale-up demonstrations for highly potent molecules. The laboratory also includes high-pressure reaction vessels and crystallization equipment.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter