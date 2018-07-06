Catalent acquires drug services firm Juniper

The drug delivery and development services firm Catalent has agreed to acquire Juniper Pharmaceuticals for $133 million. Juniper’s pharma services division offers drug industry customers solid-state and preclinical formulation screening as well as bioavailability enhancement technologies. Catalent says Juniper’s Nottingham, England, facility will be a European complement to its drug development centers in Somerset, N.J. and San Diego.
