Deerfield launches first international venture with $130 million

The life sciences investment firm Deerfield Management has signed its first international agreement, pledging up to $130 million over 10 years to a collaboration with Yeda Research and Development, the commercial arm of Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science. The new company, Orchard Innovations, will develop medicines based on Weizmann research. This is Deerfield’s second recent academic partnership in as many months. In December, the firm entered a similar $130 million pact with Duke University.
