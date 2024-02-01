Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Drug Development

Degrader outmaneuvers cancer target BTK

NX-2127 can halt a signaling pathway in cancer development, even when a key enzyme mutates

by Bethany Halford
February 1, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 

Degrading Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK)—a popular cancer target—rather than just blocking the enzyme’s action, eliminates BTK mutants that have developed resistance to existing drugs. The finding suggests that protein degradation can treat people with certain drug-resistant cancers and could guide researchers to other drug targets that act in concert with BTK.

Structure of NX-2127

BTK is involved in the signaling related to B-cell development. Several drugs that inhibit BTK, such as ibrutinib, have been successful at treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia and other cancers. But over time, BTK can mutate so that these drugs no longer have any effect on the enzyme—sometimes the mutation kills the enzyme’s kinase activity.

In a new study, researchers found that even when these BTK mutants are enzymatically dead, they still participate in the signaling process that causes B-cell growth and cancer proliferation. “This is surprising, because if you delete BTK altogether, the B cells will die,” says Omar Abdel-Wahab at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. He led the research along with Justin Taylor at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine and Gwenn Hansen at Nurix Therapeutics. The findings suggest that inert BTK helps the signaling function of other enzymes that could also be drug targets (Science 2024, DOI: 10.1126/science.adi5798).

The researchers used the degrader NX-2127, which tags BTK to be broken down by the cell’s trash removal system. The drug candidate eliminated over 80% of BTK in people with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Drug Development
Seaport Therapeutics raises $225M series B
Drug Development
AstraZeneca licenses small-molecule heart drug from China’s CSPC
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Drug Development
Lundbeck agrees to buy neuroscience firm Longboard
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE