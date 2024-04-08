Diagonal Therapeutics launches with $128 million in series A funding

Diagonal Therapeutics launched with $128 million in series A financing. The company focuses on developing agonist antibodies. Instead of inhibiting a specific cellular function like conventional antibody treatments do, agonist antibodies bind two receptors together, activating them. According to the company, its Diagonal platform tests billions of possible receptor combinations. The company’s lead program is a treatment for hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia, a severe bleeding disorder.
