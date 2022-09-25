Evotec gets $50 million US contract for plague antibodies

The US Department of Defense has awarded Evotec a contract of up to $49.9 million to quickly develop monoclonal antibodies against plague. Plague is a bacterial disease that still infects people in parts of Africa, Asia, and the western US, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The firm’s drug services Just–Evotec Biologics unit will be responsible for development through Phase 1 first-in-human trials.
