F2G gets $70 million to develop the antifungal olorofim

F2G, an antifungal developer, has received $70 million from investors to advance its antifungal therapy olorofim in the US. Olorofim is used to treat invasive aspergillosis and other rare mold infections. It’s part of the first new class of antifungals in 2 decades, F2G says. In May, the Japanese firm Shionogi paid $100 million to the company in exchange for rights to develop and commercialize olorofim in Europe and Asia.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter