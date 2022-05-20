FDA approves Lilly diabetes drug

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Mounjaro (tirzepatide), a type 2 diabetes drug from Eli Lilly and Company. The single-molecule injectable is the first FDA-approved drug to target receptors for both GIP and GLP-1, which are hormones that regulate insulin secretion. Lilly is also developing tirzepatide as a weight loss drug. While tirzepatide is not currently intended for weight loss, people with diabetes in Phase 3 trials lost an average of about 5 kg with the 5 mg dose and about 11 kg with the 15 mg dose, Lilly says.
This story was updated on Feb. 28, 2023, to correct the amount of weight that people with diabetes lost in studies of tirzepatide and to correct the number of studies. They lost on average about 5 kg with the 5 mg dose and about 11 kg with the 15 mg dose, not 5–15 kg. And the results were from multiple Phase 3 trials, not one trial.
