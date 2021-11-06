Flagship’s Pioneering Medicines gets cystic fibrosis investment

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is committing an initial $20 million and up to $110 million to Pioneering Medicines to develop therapies for cystic fibrosis (CF). Pioneering Medicines, an arm of the life sciences venture capital firm Flagship Pioneering, partners with Flagship-founded companies to develop therapies based on their technologies. The gene-editing-therapy firm Tessera Therapeutics, which emerged in 2020, is one of the places Pioneering Medicines will direct the foundation’s investment.
