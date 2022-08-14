GSK and Mersana sign $100 million antibody-drug conjugate pact

GSK will pay Mersana Therapeutics, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) specialist, $100 million for the option to codevelop and commercialize XMT-2056, an ADC that targets the protein HER2. Mersana intends to test the drug in Phase 1 trials against several types of HER2-expressing tumors such as breast, gastric, and non-small-cell lung cancers, the companies say. Mersana is eligible to receive up to $1.36 billion in further payments if GSK exercises its option.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter