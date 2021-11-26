Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Drug Development

GSK and Novo Nordisk expand investments in RNAi

GSK will partner with Arrowhead on RNAi therapies; Novo Nordisk will acquire Dicerna

by Ryan Cross
November 26, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

A decade ago, drug firms were becoming disenchanted with RNA interference (RNAi) technology, which uses small interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules to turn down the expression of disease-causing genes. But the RNAi company Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has launched three commercial siRNA therapies in the past 3 years, and companies are investing in the genetic technology once again.

GlaxoSmithKline has signed an agreement with the RNAi company Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to develop an siRNA therapy for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a form of fatty liver disease. The therapy, currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, targets a gene, HSD17B13, that encodes an enzyme linked to inflammation in NASH. GSK will pay Arrowhead $120 million initially and up to $910 million in milestone payments.

And Novo Nordisk will acquire the RNAi company Dicerna Pharmaceuticals for $3.3 billion. The two firms began collaborating in 2019 on siRNAs that target more than 30 genes in liver cells as potential therapies for NASH, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and rare diseases. The first clinical trial from that partnership could begin in 2022.

Novo Nordisk will also gain Dicerna’s own pipeline. Dicerna’s most advanced program, currently in a Phase 3 trial, is an siRNA therapy for primary hyperoxaluria, a rare genetic disease in which the overproduction of oxalate in the liver can cause the formation of dangerous crystals in the kidney. Dicerna also has partnerships with multiple drug companies, including Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Alnylam, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, and Roche.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Oligonucleotide therapeutics attract investment
Lilly pays MiNA $25 million to develop saRNA therapies
Takeda, Arrowhead enter $1 billion agreement to develop RNAi treatment
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE