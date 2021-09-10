Gates Foundation and Exscientia to develop pandemic antivirals

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Exscientia have signed a $70 million agreement to develop broad-spectrum antivirals for COVID-19 and other possible pandemic viruses like influenza and paramyxoviruses. Exscientia uses artificial intelligence to discover and develop small-molecule drugs. The Gates Foundation will supply $35 million from its Strategic Investment Fund. Exscientia will also provide $35 million.
