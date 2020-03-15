Gates, Wellcome, and Mastercard give $125 million for coronavirus treatments

A trio of heavy hitters is pitching in up to $125 million in seed funding to launch the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Wellcome are committing up to $50 million each, and Mastercard has pledged up to $25 million. The accelerator will work with drug companies and government agencies to look for old and new small-molecule and biologic drugs to treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter