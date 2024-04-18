Genentech breaks off Adaptimmune partnership amid staffing cuts

Genentech, a subsidiary of Roche, terminated its autologous T-cell therapy partnership with Adaptimmune, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Adaptimmune received $185 million in up-front and milestone payments; the termination means it could lose out on $3 billion in downstream payments. On April 10, Endpoints News reported that Genentech is reducing its workforce by 3%. Adaptimmune is awaiting US Food and Drug Administration approval for its synovial sarcoma treatment Afami-cel, which is expected to come in August of this year.
