Genentech will commercialize PROTAC for prostate cancer treatment

Genentech, a division of Roche, will pay China’s Jemincare $60 million up front in a deal to develop a prostate cancer treatment that is based on targeted protein degradation. Proteolysis-targeting chimeras, or PROTACs, are two-part molecules that treat disease by marking harmful proteins for degradation by the cell’s own machinery. The oral PROTAC in the deal, JMKX002992, targets the androgen receptor. Jemincare says the drug could treat those with prostate cancer that is resistant to other therapies.
