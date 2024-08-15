Halda Therapeutics raises $126 million for precision cancer therapeutics

Halda Therapeutics has raised $126 million in a series B extension. The company makes precision cancer medicines . Its RIPTAC platform uses a “hold-and-kill” mechanism that joins a protein specialized to a type of cancer cell to a protein necessary for that cell to function. Halda will use this funding to advance its therapeutics in prostate and breast cancer through clinical trials. Its main candidate, HLD-0915, is expected to enter trials to treat metastatic prostate cancer in 2025.
