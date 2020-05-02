IL-6 antibody from Regeneron and Sanofi shows no COVID-19 benefit

Regeneron and Sanofi posted disappointing results from a Phase II trial testing their arthritis drug Kevzara in people hospitalized with COVID-19. Kevzara is an antibody that binds and blocks the IL-6 receptor. Although the drug lowered IL-6 levels, an action that may slow immune system flaring in COVID-19, the companies found no benefit compared with a placebo. A Phase III trial of the drug will be amended to include only critical patients and will administer only a high dose of Kevzara or a placebo.
