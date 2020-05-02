Advertisement

Drug Development

IL-6 antibody from Regeneron and Sanofi shows no COVID-19 benefit

by Ryan Cross
May 2, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 17
Regeneron and Sanofi posted disappointing results from a Phase II trial testing their arthritis drug Kevzara in people hospitalized with COVID-19. Kevzara is an antibody that binds and blocks the IL-6 receptor. Although the drug lowered IL-6 levels, an action that may slow immune system flaring in COVID-19, the companies found no benefit compared with a placebo. A Phase III trial of the drug will be amended to include only critical patients and will administer only a high dose of Kevzara or a placebo.

C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support our journalism, become a member of ACS or sign up for C&EN's weekly newsletter.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

