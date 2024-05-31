J&J buys possible eczema treatment

Johnson & Johnson has purchased Numab’s investigational antibody treatment for atopic dermatitis for about $1.25 billion. Atopic dermatitis, the most common form of eczema, causes painful itching and dry skin. J&J says this antibody, called NM26, targets two pathways that lead to inflammation and itching. It also says NM26 could be used to treat other skin conditions that arise from the same inflammation pathway. NM26 is ready to begin Phase 2 trials, according to J&J.
