Lilly expands diabetes drug manufacturing capacity

In a move that will create roughly 100 new jobs, Eli Lilly and Company will spend $400 million to upgrade and expand manufacturing capacity at its campus in Indianapolis. The investment will incorporate newer technologies for manufacturing and add capacity to support future diabetes medicines. Lilly says that $2 billion of the $5 billion it has invested in the US since 2012 has gone toward manufacturing upgrades for its diabetes treatments.
