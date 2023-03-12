Lilly inks deal with Confo for GPCR drug candidate

Eli Lilly and Company and Confo Therapeutics, a developer of drugs that target G-protein-coupled receptors (GCPRs), have signed a worldwide licensing agreement for Confo compound CFTX-1554 and back-up compounds. CFTX-1554 is in Phase 1 clinical development and could treat neuropathic pain, which occurs when the nerves outside the brain and spinal cord are damaged, and possibly more peripheral pain indications. The drug candidate was designed to avoid certain side effects, such as addiction. Lilly will pay Confo $40 million up front as part of the deal; Confo may also earn up to $590 million in milestone payments per program as well as royalties.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter