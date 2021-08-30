Lilly licenses Lycia’s LYTAC protein degrader platform

Eli Lilly and Company will license Lycia Therapeutics’ lysosome-based protein degrader technology for $35 million and up to $1.6 billion in future payments. With its lysosomal targeting chimera (LYTAC) technology, Lycia aims to create small molecules and antibodies targeting difficult-to-drug proteins, including cell surface receptors and secreted proteins. The technology was developed by chemical biologist Carolyn Bertozzi at Stanford University. She has resigned her board seat at Lilly.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter