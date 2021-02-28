Lilly partners on Rigel’s RIPK1 inhibitors

Eli Lilly and Company will collaborate with Rigel Pharmaceuticals to develop a small-molecule inhibitor of RIPK1, a kinase involved in cell death and inflammation. Lilly will pay Rigel $125 million up front and up to $835 in milestone payments. The pair will test the molecule in Phase 2 trials of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases this year. RIPK1 is also linked to neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Lilly plans tests of a brain-penetrating RIPK1 inhibitor to treat central nervous system diseases.
