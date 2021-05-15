Lilly pays MiNA $25 million to develop saRNA therapies

Eli Lilly and Company has struck a partnership with London-based MiNA Therapeutics to develop RNA therapies for up to five targets selected by Lilly. MiNA is developing a new drug class called small activating RNAs (saRNAs), which boost expression of a target gene. Lilly will pay MiNA $25 million up front and up to $245 million per target. Lilly is responsible for developing the saRNA candidates and has exclusive commercialization rights to any drugs resulting from the collaboration.
