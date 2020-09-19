Lilly’s neutralizing antibody shows promise in COVID-19

Eli Lilly and Company has unveiled early data from a Phase II clinical trial of LY-CoV555, a neutralizing antibody designed to prevent the novel coronavirus from entering human cells. In the study, people with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 took one of three doses of the drug or a placebo. People given the middle dose cleared the virus significantly faster than those given a placebo, Lilly says. And overall, only 1.7% of people given any dose were hospitalized, compared with 6.0% given the placebo.
