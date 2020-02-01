MD Anderson to buy Bellicum’s cell therapy plant

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will purchase Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ approximately 5,500 m2 cell therapy facility in Houston, including manufacturing, office, and lab space, for $15 million. MD Anderson will operate the facility both for its own internal programs and to manufacture Bellicum’s GoCAR and other cell therapies for clinical trials and potentially early commercial supply. Bellicum says the deal will allow it to reduce expenses while keeping access to product supply.
