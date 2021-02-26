Merck to buy immune drug firm Pandion for $1.85 billion

Merck & Co. will acquire Watertown, Massachusetts–based Pandion Therapeutics for $1.85 billion. Pandion was founded in 2017 by biotech veteran Jo Viney and others to engineer immune effector modules to mimic the action of the body’s immune control nodes. Pandion went public in July 2020. The firm describes its lead candidate, PT101, as an engineered interleukin-2 mutein fused to a protein backbone. The molecule is designed to activate and expand regulatory T cells for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.
